Provida Pension Fund Administrator Takes $140,000 Position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,868,000 after buying an additional 22,164,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the third quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSMX. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

