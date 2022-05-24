Provida Pension Fund Administrator Takes $146.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,375,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $146,905,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises 5.5% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Provida Pension Fund Administrator owned 2.19% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,884,000 after acquiring an additional 998,056 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,953,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,947,000 after buying an additional 59,310 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after buying an additional 1,079,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,890,000 after buying an additional 947,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,199,000 after buying an additional 549,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $54.05. 2,413,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,371. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.