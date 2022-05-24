Provida Pension Fund Administrator Takes $866,000 Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 2,392,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,714. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17.

