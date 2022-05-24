Provida Pension Fund Administrator Takes Position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator owned approximately 0.06% of Central Puerto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Central Puerto by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Central Puerto by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Central Puerto by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE CEPU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 47,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. Central Puerto S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.25 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

