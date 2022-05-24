Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,558.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUK. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 1,475 ($18.56) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.50) to GBX 1,590 ($20.01) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.83) to GBX 1,685 ($21.20) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE PUK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.81. 537,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Prudential by 701.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Prudential by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

