Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 723,830 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 537.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,830 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Twitter worth $37,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Twitter stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 232,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,204,828. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

