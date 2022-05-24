Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.