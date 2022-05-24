Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after buying an additional 2,393,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,453,000 after buying an additional 148,403 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,778,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,983,000 after buying an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nielsen by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 319,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 178,887 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. 55,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,205. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 5,652,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,627,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.78.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

