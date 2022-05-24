QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) is Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the quarter. QCR makes up approximately 5.3% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 1.59% of QCR worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in QCR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in QCR by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in QCR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.10. 85,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $937.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

