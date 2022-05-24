Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Qorvo worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

QRVO traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.16. 1,486,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,678. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.