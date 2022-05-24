Quant Hits Market Capitalization of $826.71 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Quant has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $826.71 million and $55.89 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $68.48 or 0.00233949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $571.20 or 0.01950932 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

