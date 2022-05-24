Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $983,922.24 and approximately $80,162.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,787,252 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

