Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.61 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $32.02 million and $6.61 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00010304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,834.37 or 0.54170864 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00509782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00034023 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,418.12 or 1.48537495 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 10,629,989 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

