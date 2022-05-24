Raydium (RAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.07 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $107.23 million and $33.07 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $17,883.81 or 0.61940196 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00511425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00033595 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,661.07 or 1.54682702 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 110,495,758 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.