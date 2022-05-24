RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

Shares of PLD traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.99. 110,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,307. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $116.71 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average of $153.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

