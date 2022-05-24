RB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 399 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 118,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,235,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. TheStreet cut Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.04.

Shares of DPZ traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, hitting $338.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.14. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

