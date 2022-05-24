RB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.36. 25,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,549. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.35 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

