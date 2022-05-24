RB Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,220. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $217.09 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.59 and its 200-day moving average is $275.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

