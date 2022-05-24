RB Capital Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Shares of IAC traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

