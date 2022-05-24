RB Capital Management LLC Has $461,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,946,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average of $157.04. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $132.16 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

