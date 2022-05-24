RB Capital Management LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.90. 386,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $150.89 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

