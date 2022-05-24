RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 716 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000.

NYSEARCA MORT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

