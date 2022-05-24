RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL traded up $51.60 on Monday, hitting $2,229.76. 1,842,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,753. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,115.93 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,528.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,701.76.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,337.74.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.