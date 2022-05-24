RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,734,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 66,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

DLR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.35 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

