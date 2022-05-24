RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RICK. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

RICK opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $498.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

