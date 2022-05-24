Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price Down 1%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.91 and last traded at C$5.02. Approximately 195,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 367,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.34.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

