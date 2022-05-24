Redd (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,591.12 or 0.99950592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

