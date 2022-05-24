Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,470,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 216,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.74. The company had a trading volume of 378,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,499. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.82.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.