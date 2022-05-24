Reitmans (TSE:RET) Shares Down 3.6%

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 22,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 24,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87.
About Reitmans (TSE:RET)
Featured Articles
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Reitmans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reitmans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.