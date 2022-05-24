Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 653 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 647 ($8.14). Approximately 69,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 183,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 645 ($8.12).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £517.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 666.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 689.51.
About Renewi (LON:RWI)
Featured Stories
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.