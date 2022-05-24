RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “
Shares of RNXT opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $16.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
