RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Get RenovoRx alerts:

Shares of RNXT opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenovoRx (Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.