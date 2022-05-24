Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sterling Check (STER)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ: STER) recently:

5/20/2022 – Sterling Check was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/16/2022 – Sterling Check had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/14/2022 – Sterling Check was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/5/2022 – Sterling Check was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/15/2022 – Sterling Check was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/11/2022 – Sterling Check was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Sterling Check had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sterling Check stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,271. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 39.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

