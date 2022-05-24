Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Okta (OKTA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) recently:

5/18/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $150.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/16/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $130.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $125.00.

5/5/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/26/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/4/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $273.00 to $216.00.

Shares of OKTA traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.15. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Okta by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Okta by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Okta by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

