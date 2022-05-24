Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $16.63 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 572,079 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,981. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,073 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,466,000 after acquiring an additional 287,908 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

