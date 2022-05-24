Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will report $206.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.54 million and the highest is $207.50 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $211.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $860.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.85 million to $870.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 806,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBBN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.69. 21,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,368. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

