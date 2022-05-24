Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 8.87, but opened at 8.40. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at 8.16, with a volume of 3,178 shares changing hands.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.68.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $13,528,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

