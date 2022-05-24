Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,948 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($72.73) to GBX 5,730 ($72.10) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,531.49.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,230. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $4.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

