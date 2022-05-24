Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $2.23 million and $3,272.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00049440 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

