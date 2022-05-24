Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 11,075 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $30,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,173.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of ACWI traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.89. 46,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,518. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $85.52 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.65.

