Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,791 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,068. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

