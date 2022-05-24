Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $52,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.53. 1,903,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,505,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.