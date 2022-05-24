Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 153 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Abiomed worth $34,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $246.00. 5,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.03. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.46 and a 12 month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

