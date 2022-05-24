Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $48,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

TTEK stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,650. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

