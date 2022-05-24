Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $39.72 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $39,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.68 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

