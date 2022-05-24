Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $51.53 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.79. 328,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,958,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $340.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

