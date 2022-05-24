Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Littelfuse worth $43,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $6.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.79.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

