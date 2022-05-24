Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $32,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.82. The stock had a trading volume of 309,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,571. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $306.28 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

