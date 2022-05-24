Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of American Water Works worth $29,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.61. 20,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,771. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.36 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

