Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,873 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $41,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 460,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,736,451. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

