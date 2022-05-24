Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,757 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $55,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 104,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

